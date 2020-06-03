A Resilient Sector: Realities and Facts
800+ social impact organizations affirm nonprofits up and running during and post-pandemic
The fact is mission-driven organizations, including those providing critical response services to some of the nation’s most vulnerable communities around the nation, are holding steady...”WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- 69% of respondents to a recent COVID-19 Pulse Response survey say they can accommodate work from home (WFH) for all staff. Similarly, 69% indicated that their organizations are considering longer-term WFH policies beyond the pandemic. These findings are the results of a May 2020 pulse survey Nonprofit HR deployed to its community of social impact organizations across America. The purpose of the survey is to gauge where these organizations stand regarding their response plans to the coronavirus pandemic. The questions, to which 808 organizations answered, focus on business continuity planning, succession planning, work from home transitioning, employee communication during the COVID-19 crisis and other pandemic-related topics. Survey respondent demographics span a broad range of budget sizes, mission types, and employee headcounts.
— Lisa Brown Alexander, President and CEO, Nonprofit HR.
Additional Realities from COVID-19 Response Pulse Survey:
A majority (65%) of respondent organizations possessed and implemented a business continuity plan, allowing them to continue to deliver their critical services, when the pandemic struck. By contrast, Mercer’s Business Responses to the COVID-19 Outbreak Survey found that worldwide only 49% of companies have a business continuity plan in the case of emergencies such as the current outbreak of coronavirus.
Close to three-quarters (73%) of the pulse survey respondent organizations report that they developed employee communications plans in response to COVID-19. Also, 36% report that they have developed a succession plan for leadership functions and 15% of respondent organizations report that they developed a succession plan for staff and leadership.
Further, respondent comments indicated high levels of preparedness and response from social impact organizations. Take, for example, the following comment from an anonymous survey respondent from an organization located in Colorado with a $5 million - $9.9 million budget and between 51-100 employees:
“We have robust risk planning in place with operations protocols for various risk levels (admittedly we did not have a global pandemic as an identified interrupter). We have also created 2- and 12-week redundancy plans, the former for all core staff, the latter for leadership.”
Nonprofit HR released these and additional results via a virtual roundtable and new infographic that illustrates the results in graphic format. Both can be downloaded at https://www.nonprofithr.com/coronaviruspulsesurvey.
Fact:
“The fact is mission-driven organizations, including those providing critical response services to some of the nation’s most vulnerable communities around the nation, are holding steady – if not expanding – in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the growing community demands that have come with it. From healthcare to education to health and human service organizations, these data show a high-level of responsiveness, business acumen and recovery savvy by nonprofits large and small. What the data tell us is that social impact organizations have not failed to plan, but instead have done the necessary work to sustain their missions and the communities they serve before, during and after this crisis. This preparedness and responsiveness are key markers of well-run businesses and demonstrate the continued resiliency of the nonprofit sector,” said Lisa Brown Alexander, President and CEO, Nonprofit HR.
In mid-March, Nonprofit HR conducted a Coronavirus Readiness Pulse Survey for the social impact sector. Its findings also highlighted the agility of the sector’s organizational leadership and business preparedness practices. In an effort to inform the sector and its leadership, Nonprofit HR sought additional input from social impact leaders regarding their coronavirus preparedness and response plans. Findings from all surveys help to inform the content of talent-management-focused programming (virtual town halls and roundtables) specific to the sector.
Access to past Town Hall recordings and resources shared can be found at: nonprofithr.com/covid19.
Press seeking interviews regarding the data and survey findings may email Atokatha Ashmond Brew at abrew@nonprofithr.com.
Nonprofit HR, well known for its Knowledge and Insight Practice Area, produces dozens of publications each year. Additional Knowledge resources may be seen at: www.nonprofithr.com/knowledge-insights.
ABOUT NONPROFIT HR
Nonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of social impact organizations. We focus our efforts on project-based human resources consulting, HR outsourcing, talent acquisition, and executive search. Nonprofit HR also offers customized trainings, research and events, all with the objective of strengthening the people management capacity of the workforce. Since 2000, our staff of credentialed experts have advanced the impact of some of the world’s most influential brands in the sector. A list of client and mission types may be seen here. Read more news from Nonprofit HR.
Atokatha Ashmond Brew, Managing Director, MarkComm
Nonprofit HR
+1 202-785-2060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Coronavirus Response Pulse Survey Results - 808 Nonprofits Share Insights