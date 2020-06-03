St. Albans Barracks / DLS (Cambridge)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102324

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/2/20 @ 4:35 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 near Pumpkin Harbor

TOWN: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Kira A. Burgess

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in Cambridge, VT. The operator was identified as, Kira A. Burgess. Her privilege to drive in Vermont had been criminally suspended for multiple DUIs. She was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/20 @ 08:30 am

COURT: Lamoille County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.