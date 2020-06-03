Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DLS (Cambridge)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20A102324                                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/2/20 @ 4:35 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 near Pumpkin Harbor  

TOWN: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DLS

 

ACCUSED: Kira A. Burgess                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in Cambridge, VT. The operator was identified as, Kira A. Burgess. Her privilege to drive in Vermont had been criminally suspended for multiple DUIs. She was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/20 @ 08:30 am           

COURT: Lamoille County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

