St. Albans Barracks / DLS (Cambridge)
CASE#: 20A102324
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/2/20 @ 4:35 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 15 near Pumpkin Harbor
TOWN: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Kira A. Burgess
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in Cambridge, VT. The operator was identified as, Kira A. Burgess. Her privilege to drive in Vermont had been criminally suspended for multiple DUIs. She was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille Criminal Court to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/22/20 @ 08:30 am
COURT: Lamoille County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
