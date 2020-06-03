dynaCERT Inc. on Haywood Securities’ radar, ESG benefactor ready to scale

dynaCERT HG unit on diesel truck

dynaCERT Inc. . (TSX-V: DYA) manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines.

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V:DYA)

The stock is tightly held with ~30% in the hands of insiders, 20% in family office holdings, and 10% to well known mining financier Eric Sprott, who invested $14 MM into the Company in November 2019.” — Haywood Securities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (Frankfurt: DMJ) is the subject of coverage by analysts at Haywood Securities which issued an ‘Uncovered Radar Flash – Watchlist Report’ on June 2, 2020 entitled “An ESG Benefactor; A Carbon Emission Reduction Technology that Took Years to Perfect is Now Ready to Scale”. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment themes are accelerating in interest and Haywood securities has identified dynaCERT Inc. as a top candidate for portfolio consideration.

The full report may be viewed at https://sectornewswire.com/Haywood-DYAJun22020.pdf online.

dynaCERT’s HydraGENTM (HG) technology is proven (on diesel trucks) to result in up to 88.7% reduction in NOx emissions, ~50% reduction in CO, 6-19% reduction in CO2, up to 57.1% reduction in Total Hydrocarbon emissions, 55%+ reduction in particulate matter (no black smoke), and up to ~20% reduction in fuel consumption.

In the report the analysts from Haywood Securities provide a synopsis of dynaCERT’s technology product and the opportunity for investors. Key highlight sections include, 1) Perfecting the product, 2) Ready to scale with strategic partnerships, and 3) Value Proposition to end-user is attractive and more than just a green initiative.

The report discusses how the investment landscape has changed in the last year and that timing is right for an opportunity to scale ESG technologies. The Haywood analysts also discuss dynaCERT’s production capabilities, margins, and provide a rough 12-month forecast with both a Base Case and an Upside Case scenario;

Base Case (full capacity) = 24,000 units/yr. Revenue (as C$6,200/unit) = C$148M in revenues … Gross Profit (at 50% GM) = C$74M.

Upside Case (3 shifts) = 72,000 units/yr. Revenue (at C$6,200/unit) = C$446M in revenues … Gross Profit (at 50% GM) = C$223M.

Additionally, the analysts point out the future potential for recurring revenue streams from carbon credit revenue as an attractive added value proposition.

The Haywood analyst opinions mirror many of the points of the independent investment bank GBC AG, headquartered in Augsburg, Germany which currently has a near-term C$2/share price target on TSX-V: DYA. The GBC AG investment bank issued a conviction “BUY” recommendation several months earlier and outlines a pathway for significantly higher price potential (well beyond $2/share) via a multi-phase adoption curve covering three distinct product lines (each requiring their own set of specialized competences in various fields); 1) HydraGEN TM, 2) HydraLytica TM (dynaCERT’s proprietary software with remote real-time telematics which the Company has retained worldwide experts to establish an audit trail of fuel savings and future carbon credits), and 3) dynaCERT's carbon credit management system.

For further DD on dynaCERT Inc. see the following URLs:

Corporate website: https://dynacert.com

Investment bank GBC AG’s initial report:

https://sectornewswire.com/dya-analyst-report-19029.pdf

The new Haywood Securities coverage report:

https://sectornewswire.com/Haywood-DYAJun22020.pdf

Recent Technology Journal Review:

https://technologymarketwatch.com/dya.htm

