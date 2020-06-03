St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202267

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 30th 2020 at 1134 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant View Drive, Enosburg

ACUSED: Shane Dupaw

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juvenile victims)

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 30th 2020 at 1134 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a citizen dispute which occurred at a residence on Pleasant View Drive in the town of Enosburg. Subsequent investigation revealed, that during a social gathering in the evening hours of May 27th 2020 Shane Dupaw pointed a firearm in the direction of a juvenile male present at the time. Ultimately, Dupaw was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on July 28th 2020, at 1000 hours in order to face the charge of Reckless Endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: July 28th 2020 at 1000 Hours

BAIL: N/A

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: None