St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202267
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 30th 2020 at 1134 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pleasant View Drive, Enosburg
ACUSED: Shane Dupaw
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juvenile victims)
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 30th 2020 at 1134 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a citizen dispute which occurred at a residence on Pleasant View Drive in the town of Enosburg. Subsequent investigation revealed, that during a social gathering in the evening hours of May 27th 2020 Shane Dupaw pointed a firearm in the direction of a juvenile male present at the time. Ultimately, Dupaw was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on July 28th 2020, at 1000 hours in order to face the charge of Reckless Endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: July 28th 2020 at 1000 Hours
BAIL: N/A
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: None