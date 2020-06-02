Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,107 in the last 365 days.

M-54 resurfacing and road diet in the city of Flint starts June 8

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAY:                                    M-54

CLOSEST CITY:                  Flint

START DATE:             Monday, June 8, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       October 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $4.9 million to resurface 2.5 miles of M-54 from Coldwater Road to Mt. Morris Road in the city of Flint. Work includes joint repairs, shoulder reconstruction, curb and gutter, signal modernization, and a road diet that will change the current lane configuration to allow one lane in each direction with a dedicated center left-turn lane.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      One lane in each direction will remain open.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the roadway surface and signal operations. The addition of a road diet will reduce rear-end and sideswipe crashes.  

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.  

You just read:

M-54 resurfacing and road diet in the city of Flint starts June 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.