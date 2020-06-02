M-54 resurfacing and road diet in the city of Flint starts June 8

Contact:

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: M-54

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

START DATE: Monday, June 8, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: October 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $4.9 million to resurface 2.5 miles of M-54 from Coldwater Road to Mt. Morris Road in the city of Flint. Work includes joint repairs, shoulder reconstruction, curb and gutter, signal modernization, and a road diet that will change the current lane configuration to allow one lane in each direction with a dedicated center left-turn lane.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: One lane in each direction will remain open.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the roadway surface and signal operations. The addition of a road diet will reduce rear-end and sideswipe crashes.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.