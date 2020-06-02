Vehicle Crash Closes Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 405 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County are closed due to a vehicle crash. The road is closed in the area near Trout Pond Park.

Traffic is being detoured using Route 2040 (Elm Drive) and Route 2057 (Lime Bluff Road).

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , or at magbaker@pa.gov.

###