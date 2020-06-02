TENNESSEE LOTTERY EMPLOYEES STAND OUT FOR LINKEDIN LEARNING ENGAGEMENT DURING COVID-19

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) employees have embraced adaptation and change while working from home during the global health crisis and its disruption to everyday lives.

From April 8 through May 19, 99.4 percent of TEL employees viewed 1,065 hours of video content with the average viewer watching 6 hours and 27 minutes of material from LinkedIn Learning Courses.

Within one week of the LinkedIn Learning launch, all TEL employee licenses were activated and reached record levels for engagement. The metrics for activation rate and engagement were so impressive that the TEL caught the attention of the LinkedIn Learning team and was highlighted in the May LinkedIn Learning Customer Success newsletter.

“Like any organization, we had to adapt to changing conditions for our employees, players and retailers, and I am proud of how Lottery employees met the challenges of working during the COVID-19 crisis,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said. “I am particularly proud of how we embraced learning how to work efficiently and effectively during these unique times, when our mission remains the same: to serve Tennessee by generating proceeds for education.”

“I was blown away with the engagement even during the first few days following launch. Tennessee Education Lottery tops the charts for engagement metrics, and it’s incredible to see how much content learners have watched thus far,” Leeane Chen, Customer Success Manager for LinkedIn Learning Solutions, said.

The four most watched videos were “Remote Work Foundations,” “Productivity Tips: Taking Control of Email,” “Embracing Unexpected Change” and “Building Resilience.” One hundred and sixty six employees activated their LinkedIn Learning accounts, and 165 employees viewed content.

