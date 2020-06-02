Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southeast Connector Virtual Public Hearing

TARRANT COUNTY – Citizens are invited to attend a virtual public hearing for the Southeast Connector project. A pre-recorded, narrated video presentation for the proposed project will be available on Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m. Hearing materials, project information and project maps are also available at the above link.

The proposed project would reconstruct I-20, I-820 and US 287 in southeast Tarrant County and include reconstruction of the three major interchanges associated with these highways. New sections of frontage roads would be constructed, and the existing frontage roads would also be rebuilt. The proposed project would span approximately 16 miles.

Comments may be submitted online or by email. Members of the public may also call (817) 887-6150 and verbally provide official testimony from 6 p.m., June 4 to 5 p.m., June 22. Comments may also be mailed to the TxDOT Fort Worth District office at 2501 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76133 to the attention of Loyl Bussell, P.E. All comments must be submitted or postmarked on or before June 22, 2020 to be included in the public record.

