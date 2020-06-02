Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Structure Fire/Derby Barracks

VSP NEWS RELEASE    

Incident/ Fire Investigation - Brownington, Vermont

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE - DERBY BARRACKS

 

Vermont State Police Case # 20A501950

 

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse, Steve Otis, Jamie Wright  - Vermont State Police

Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell - Division of Fire Safety

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT# 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2020 Approximately 12:56 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1523 Evansville Rd, Brownington, Vermont

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation - 20A501950

Homeowner:  Michael and Kim Riendeau,   Brownington, VT

                 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 1, 2020 at approximately 12:56 PM, Orleans Fire Department responded to 1523 Evansville Rd for a report of a structure fire.  Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a mobile home house trailer that was fully engulfed.  The trailer had recently been rented, however, the tenant(s) were in the process of moving out. No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries. The trailer is considered  a total loss. 

Orleans Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Irasburg Fire Department.

As part of his scene assessment, Orleans Fire Chief EJ Rowell contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of this fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene on June 2 and initiated an origin and cause investigation.  It was determined that the building currently had no electrical power supply. Although the previous tenants still had property at the residence, no one was currently residing there. Riendeau advised that although the tenant(s) were moving out their departure was not amicable. 

An accelerant detection canine was utilized at the scene and this fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious. The fire originated in the southern part of the trailer near the kitchen and dining room area, however the exact cause remains under investigation.

It was learned that a passing motorist noticed the fire and alerted the property owners. Anyone else that may have seen the fire in it's incipient stage is asked to call the State Police.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881  or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON(1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Detective Sergeant Michael LaCourse

Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT

 

802-334-8881

 

 

