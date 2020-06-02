Frannie AIS check station is open at a new location

Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish advises boaters that the AIS check station in Frannie has moved to a new location.

For the last seven years, the AIS check station has been located at the Port of Entry in Frannie. This year, the check station is located at a pullout on Hwy 310 north of Frannie, just south of the MT/WY stateline. The check station was moved to alleviate congestion with truck traffic at the Port of Entry.

The Frannie check station is open daily from 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Mon-Wed and 7:30 a.m. - 6:30p.m. Thurs-Sun. AIS Specialist for the Bighorn Basin Alex LeCheminant said Frannie is the busiest AIS inspection station in the area. “Last year, 1,377 boat inspections occurred at the check station and seven boats were decontaminated,” LeCheminant said.

The Frannie check station sees many boaters traveling from Montana to use either Horseshoe Bend or Barry’s Landing as a launch point for Bighorn Lake or Bighorn Canyon. “During the early season, some boat ramps may be closed due to low water levels,” LeCheminant said. “Boaters can call ahead to the National Park to check on parking availability or check their website for current water levels and updates regarding boat ramp openings.”

AIS check stations are open and operational for the season and all boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station. The new inspection check station is well marked with signs. A full list of AIS check station locations and hours can be viewed on the Game and Fish website. Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1 through November 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching. Any watercraft that has been in a water infested with zebra/quagga mussels within the last 30 days, is required to undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching during all months of the year.

AIS watercraft inspections are a crucial defense to keep Wyoming waters free from aquatic invasive species, like zebra and quagga mussels, but the best defense is vigilance by the boating public. Watercraft owners can speed up the inspection process by transporting a watercraft that is Clean, Drained and Dry.

- WGFD -