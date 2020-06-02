Severe weather forecast pushes Big Beaver Road closure under I-75 until Wednesday night in Oakland County

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, crews will close both directions of Big Beaver Road under I-75. - Big Beaver Road will reopen to traffic by noon Thursday, June 4. - The closure is required to allow crews to pour a new concrete deck on the bridge that carries southbound I-75 over Big Beaver Road.

June 2, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Big Beaver Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3. This closure will remain in place until noon Thursday, June 4.

Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between Adams and 13 Mile roads. During this bridge operation, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed at Big Beaver Road for safety. This single-lane closure is expected to be removed by noon Thursday.

During the closure, detours will be posted in each direction using Livernois, Maple, and Crooks roads. Upon reopening, both directions of Big Beaver Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75. This configuration on Big Beaver Road will allow for interchange construction and bridge building operations until early summer.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.