Kennedy Condemns George Floyd Killing

Condemns Brownley For Failing To Show Leadership; Calls for Investigation of Antifa and Others Behind Riots; Calls For Calm And End To Riotous Protests

WEST LAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, condemned the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Kennedy said that Floyd’s death was a horrendous tragedy and those responsible must be held accountable in the courts. Kennedy reiterated that America should not dishonor Floyd’s memory or family with the violent protests we are seeing that have led to deaths, injuries, and wanton destruction nationwide. She also called out Congresswoman Brownley who has been silent since May 29th as riots have threatened the Twenty-Sixth District. Kennedy is also pledging that if elected she will demand an investigation into Antifa and other organizations that were behind the staged riots across the nation.

“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy beyond words, and one that I feel personally as an African American and as a mother,” said Ronda Kennedy. “The video absolutely sickened me. You will not find a bigger supporter of our first responders than me, but the officers responsible for this loss of life, while Mr. Floyd was in their custody, must be held accountable.

“I am urging for calm in my district, state, and nation,” continued Kennedy. “Sadly, the current Congresswoman has been silent as we have seen violence engulf our California communities by outside agitators who dishonor the memory of George Floyd and justice.

“These riots we are seeing are being carried out by terroristic organizations like Antifa and they must be held accountable and punished to the full extent of the law,” concluded Kennedy. “When I am elected I will demand an investigation into Antifa and any organizations responsible for these riots, as well as, any outside financing these groups received.

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

