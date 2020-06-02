Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Routine inspections, ramp closures scheduled June 15, 16 in Duluth (June 2, 2020)

Duluth, Minn. – Motorists will encounter temporary ramp closures at the Bong Bridge on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16, between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Monday, June 15

  • The southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Highway 2 will close for routine inspections from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

  • The westbound Highway 2 ramp to northbound I-35 will close for routine inspections from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use the Blatnik Bridge and use caution in and around work areas.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

