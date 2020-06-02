Work Begins on Muddy Run Culverts Replacement Project, Detour Placed on Route 1009

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that HRI, Inc., of State College, will begin work on Monday, June 8, on the first of three sections of a culvert system with box culverts on PA 26 in Huntingdon Borough, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, the contractor will place a detour for the box culvert on Route 1009 (Moore Street) and 11th Street. The work being done at this culvert includes culvert replacement, drainage upgrades, ADA ramps and pavement reconstruction.

The detour route is less than a mile. Southbound traffic will follow 14th Street, Washington Street and 9th Street. Northbound traffic will follow 10th Street, Mifflin Street, and 14th Street. The detour will be in place from June 8th until August 20, 2020.

Overall work on this project consists the replacement of three box culverts in Huntingdon County. One on Route 26 over Muddy Run Culvert, the second on Moore Street at the intersection with 9th Street, and the third on Moore Street at the intersection with 11th Street. All three culverts will require a detour during work.

All work on this approximately $3 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101