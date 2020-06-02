Leafy Donates Cleaners to Person-to-Person, Connecticut Non-Profit
Leafy’s mission to help people affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. Leafy donated cleaning-product kits to Person-to-Person in CT.
Social distancing protocols will be followed when the cleaning kits are delivered. Recipients can drive up to Person-to-Person where a volunteer will load their car in a contactless transaction”DARIEN, CT, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leafy’s mission to help people affected by the COVID-19 health crisis continued on Wednesday, May 20th. Leafy donated cleaning-product kits to Person-to-Person in Connecticut.
— CEO, Nancy Coughlin
Person-to-Person provides individuals and families in lower Fairfield County, CT with supplies of basic needs and access to resources that can help improve their daily lives. The organization got its start in 1968.
Person-to-Person CEO Nancy Coughlin and Tracy Cramer, Person-to-Person’s director of philanthropy, accepted the donation from Leafy and said the cleaning supplies would be distributed to families in Darien and other neighboring communities.
Coughlin, who immediately delivered one of the kits to a family in Darien, said her organization has seen a 50% increase in the demand for groceries, and many other critical needs as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close and people to lose their jobs.
Coughlin said social distancing protocols will be followed when the cleaning-product kits are delivered. Recipients can drive up to Person-to-Person where a volunteer will load their car with supplies in a contactless transaction.
Leafy manufactures 5 environmentally-safe cleaning products that can be used inside and outside the home. Leafy’s all-natural cleaners are non-toxic and biodegradable but are tough enough to break down grease and grime with the same cleaning power as other household cleaners, without the harmful ingredients.
