MAAT Completes Trilogy With New LP EQ
Company announces release of exclusive signature linear phase digital EQ plug–in
What I love about thEQred is being able to combine this utterly transparent equalizer with my (outboard) hardware. It simply doesn't screw anything up while adding whatever EQ tweaks I can imagine.”SANTA CRUZ, CA, US, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the release of thEQred, a cross platform plug–in for equalization and enhancement of digital audio. The new product bookends the release of MAAT’s first member of their thEQ family, thEQorange.
— Robert “Bob” Olhsson
Building on the foundation of Algorithmix’s much heralded Linear Phase PEQ Red, the new “Red” transforms that reference quality into a contemporary, cross–platform product. thEQred digital audio equalizer fulfills the promise of extraordinary smoothness through frequency–based equalization. As with other members of MAAT’s thEQ family, its complex 80 bit floating point internal architecture, sophisticated signal windowing, and applied calculation precision all contribute to uncompromising quality and exacting fidelity.
Several features of thEQred attest to MAAT’s philosophy of maximum workflow efficiency, such as MAAT’s exclusive Contribution Control™. New to the product family is VariSlope™ technology, proprietary to thEQred. With VariSlope, shelving and cut filters offer continuous adjustment of slope from near zero to 24 dB/octave. Unlike other equalizers that let you define or draw the “curve,” VariSlope offers unique versatility while preserving the sound quality MAAT’s EQs are known for. The combination of linear phase and VariSlope affords very smooth, controlled spectral changes without any phase shift or group delay.
Nobody understands the significance of this newly rearchitected software and VariSlope more than legendary audio engineer Robert “Bob” Olhsson. For him, the ability to recall projects was an important reason to “…bid goodbye to the (legacy) Algorithmix plug-ins.” Olhsson mused that he was not alone in “…wishing for new compatible versions of these extraordinary plugins. What I love about thEQred is being able to combine this utterly transparent equalizer with my (outboard) hardware. It simply doesn't screw anything up while adding whatever EQ tweaks I can imagine. Also, the continuous-slope shelving is pretty amazing, especially with very natural sounding acoustic recordings.”
The plug–in is delivered in all modern formats, including cross–platform AAX, VST 2 and VST 3 as well as AU for macOS. Sample rates up to 384 kHz are supported for post–production of true HRA workflows. Perpetual and annual subscription licenses for thEQred are available now, exclusively from MAAT. An annual thEQlp subscription includes both of MAAT’s linear phase equalizers, thEQred and thEQorange. Images and additional information, including user manuals and videos, are accessible anytime at MAAT dot Digital on the web.
About MAAT Inc.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
©2020 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, thEQorange and thEQred are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
