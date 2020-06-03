Wahsega Joins TIPS National Purchasing Cooperative
TIPS allows public entities to legally, efficiently, and transparently procure necessary goods and services from highly qualified vendors such as Wahsega.
TIPS can be an incredible resource that allows public entities to legally, efficiently, and transparently procure necessary goods and services from highly qualified vendors such as Wahsega.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahsega joins TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System), a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its members. K-12 public education organizations, higher education entities, and city and county governments can utilize a membership in the TIPS purchasing cooperative. Benefits include access to competitively procured products from Wahsega and their authorized resellers. Access to pricing is based on a “national” high-profile contract and TIPS solicitations (RFP’s/RFQ’s) are advertised for 2 consecutive weeks in a national scope. A free TIPS membership saves time and financial resources necessary to facilitate a bidding process.
“In a world where public entities often see a waning of resources but an increase in demands, TIPS can be an incredible resource that allows public entities to legally, efficiently, and transparently procure necessary goods and services from highly qualified vendors such as Wahsega.” - Meredith Barton, Chief Operating Officer at TIPS
Wahsega’s advantage comes from their patent, which reduces PoE cabling by 50%, enabling schools in all 50 states to save thousands on installation costs. For example, schools in New York, California and Texas can specify and purchase Wahsega products through two different TIPS contracts. As a member of TIPS, Wahsega is listed in the Technology Solutions Products and Services (200105) and Security Systems Products and Services (200203) contracts.
“We are happy to partner with TIPS to provide the right technology fit for your school safety needs. This allows Wahsega to serve our customers who need an affordable IP mass notification system, especially in states where most purchasing is done through national and state contracts. This relieves a burden for the schools and organizations who don’t want to draft RFP’s and prefer to work directly with the vendor of their choosing at a discounted price.” - Joey Gullo, Vice President of Sales at Wahsega
Who can be a member of TIPS:
‣ K-12 school districts
‣ Charter Schools
‣ Colleges and Universities (State and Private)
‣ Cities and Municipalities
‣ Counties and Parishes
‣ State Agencies
‣ Emergency Services Districts
‣ Non-profit organization as defined by the Internal Revenue Service
‣ Other entities with legislated purchasing/bidding requirements
About TIPS
TIPS provides a proven process to eliminate purchasing related stress for governmental entities. TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative, TIPS offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. TIPS is housed at and managed by the Region 8 Education Service Center located in Pittsburg, Texas.
The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS)
4845 Highway 271 North
Pittsburg,TX 75686
Telephone: (866) 839-8477
E-mail: tips@tips-usa.com
About Wahsega
Wahsega is the designer and manufacturer of the highest quality digital mass notification products in the market. With its team of industry veterans with decades of experience in design, manufacturing and software development, Wahsega provides installers with IP endpoints and unified VoIP systems that allow their customers to easily make the transition from analog to digital. All Wahsega products are designed, developed and manufactured in the USA.
Eric Sharpe
Wahsega
+1 888-509-2379
