Bridge beam setting to close Rochester Road under I-75 starting Wednesday in Oakland County

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107

Fast facts: - Starting Wednesday morning, crews will begin setting bridge beams on the southbound I-75 bridge over Rochester Road. - Rochester Road will close under I-75 daily starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4. - The northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Rochester Road will be closed at the same time for safety reasons.

June 2, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Rochester Road under I-75 to set bridge beams 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily on Wednesday, June 3, and Thursday, June 4. During the beam setting operation, the northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Rochester Road will be closed for safety reasons.

During the closure, detours for Rochester Road will be posted in each direction using Livernois, Maple, and Big Beaver roads. Northbound I-75 traffic can exit at 14 Mile or Adams roads. Access to northbound I-75 will be maintained at Crooks Road/Corporate Drive.

ESSENTIAL WORK: This road construction project is an essential function. Transportation workers in the field follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to limit their risk of getting sick.