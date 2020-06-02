Philippine Medical Tech Startup joins fight vs Covid-19

B2B start up Medhyve B2B start up Medhyve Fast Efficiency Search of Medical Products

Medhyve ramps up tech capabilities to provide transparent, efficient and cost-effective sourcing of medical supplies.

Medhyve is commited to raise capabilities to support the digitization of medical supplies procurement in the country.” — Elle Quan

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Tech Start-up Medhyve elevates medical supplies procurement in the Philippines through a digital marketplace that brings together institutional buyers and sellers.

Amidst chaos in the medical supplies procurement in the Philippines brought about by a decentralised analog system, Medhyve has stepped up to provide a reliable platform for buyers and sellers to connect in the increasingly digital world that Philippine businesses are forced to face due to government-sanctioned ECQ/lockdown.

Recently, there was an influx of posts in social media selling and offering medical items which inevitably resulted in a number of scamming cases. To counter this, MedHyve’s online platform allows access to vetted and verified suppliers that will protect hospital and other institutional buyers, as well as give procurement executives a quick view of reliable providers offering competitive prices, quality products and timely delivery.

Medhyve proved to be critical in these particularly challenging pandemic times. It has worked with institutions like the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (Phapi), Caritas and Centuria Medical Makati.

“We are happy to announce the improved dashboard, one-click request for quotation functionality and seamless supplier onboarding. Medhyve is commited to raise capabilities to support the digitization of medical supplies procurement in the country.”, said Singapore-based Managing Consultant Elle Quan.

Medhyve currently has 10,000+ SKUs in its directory, all from licensed suppliers and distributors of products ranging from hospital disposables like bandages, syringes and bottles, to medical equipment and essential Covid items like masks, PPEs, PCR test kits and rapid test kits.

Medhyve for Healthcare Providers