PennDOT Driver License Centers to Resume Driver's Skills Tests

Customers may reschedule canceled test due to COVID-19 emergency

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that beginning Tuesday, June 2, 2020, driver's skills test, including motorcycle skills test, will resume at reopened Driver License Centers.

Customers whose driver's skills tests were canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency will be given priority in rescheduling skills tests by contacting the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300. All other customers will be able to schedule a skills tests in the appointment system beginning June 20, 2020.

Customers who have skills tests scheduled on or after June 2 will be able to obtain a driver's skills test at all open Driver License Centers that perform skills testing. The skills test has been modified to mitigate potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

As part of the enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills test the following safety protocols will be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test and the test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers in yellow or green counties are also available for non-commercial testing and adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Governor Tom Wolf and the Department of Health. They must follow official phased reopening guidance outlined by the Governor's Office and the Department of Health. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third Party Vendors, please visit our website at www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, 717-645-8296 or dsandino@pa.gov

EDITOR'S NOTE: Media are encouraged to honor the following guidelines to protect PennDOT's Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers customers and employees.

Please refrain from entering a driver license center or photo center to photograph, record or interview PennDOT staff or customers. Please use the media contact information above if you should have additional questions or requests.

Follow social distancing guidelines, remaining at least six feet away from any other individual.

Respect the wishes of PennDOT customers who do not want to be photographed, recorded, or approached outside our locations.

Direct all questions to the Media Contact or PennDOT Press Office, as Driver License Center staff will be focused on assisting customers.

