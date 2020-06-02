Northampton County: UGI Utility Work in Forks Township

​County: Northampton Municipality: Forks Township Road name: Sullivan Trail Between: Old Mill Road and West Fairfield Road Type of work: Utility Work Work being done by: Local Utility Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main project. Please use caution when traveling through workzone. Start date: 6/2/20 Est completion date: 8/31/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 05:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: