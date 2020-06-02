As Former Law Enforcement Officer, Peters Condemns George Floyd Death

Peters Calls For Justice, Calm, And End To Riotous Protests

George Floyd’s death was a tragedy beyond words. As a former Law Enforcement Officer trained in the use of force as well as apprehension and detention techniques, the video absolutely sickened me. ” — Sam Peters

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Sam Peters, United States Air Force veteran, Bronze Star recipient, and Republican candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th District, condemned the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Peters said that Floyd’s death was a horrendous tragedy and those responsible must be held accountable in the courts. Peters reiterated that America should not dishonor Floyd’s memory or family with the violent protests we are seeing that have led to deaths, injuries, and wanton destruction nationwide. In Nevada, says Peters, the rioting will disrupt and could prevent efforts to reopen the gaming industry as scheduled to occur in just three days. He reminds Nevadans that further delay to open our state’s economy after the prolonged shutdown due to COVID19 will continue to cripple families affected by a newfound unemployment rate of 28%, the highest in the nation.

“George Floyd’s death was a tragedy beyond words,” said Sam Peters. “As a former Law Enforcement Officer trained in the use of force as well as apprehension and detention techniques, the video absolutely sickened me. You will not find a bigger supporter of our first responders than me, but the officers responsible for this loss of life, while Mr. Floyd was in their custody, must be held accountable. “

“I’m calling for calm in my district, my state, and across the country The violent protests we are seeing across the nation are not actions that we should condone. There is no place in America for this violence, this destruction, or this anarchy. And groups such as Antifa, that perpetuate violence and destruction, must be crushed and removed from our communities. They amount to domestic terrorists and cannot be allowed to fester,” continued Peters.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force. He served his country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for his efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. The Peters family ultimately settled in Las Vegas and, exercising his entrepreneurial spirit, founded Peters Family Insurance with two locations. He presently employs eight. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College.

