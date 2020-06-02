Infusion Pumps Market Size to Reach Revenues of around $11 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The infusion pumps market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019–2025.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global infusion pumps market report. The global infusion pumps market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the medical device market.

The market is growing at a significant rate, which can be attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetics, increased surgery volumes, the anesthetic usage in pain management, pediatric neonate nutritional supply, and the rise in cancer patients. The demand for infusion pumps has increased phenomenally due to the outbreak of COVID-19. With the increase in the number of infections across the world, hospitals are facing a shortage of infusion pumps to treat COVID-19 patients using nebulization support. Therefore, governments are ordering thousands of infusion pumps from manufacturers. With the sudden surge in demand for infusion pumps, both global and domestic players are ramping up their production capabilities to meet the rising demand, thereby increasing growth prospects.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The US is the major contributor in the global infusion pumps market, the country is likely to witness incremental growth rate of around $1490 million during the forecast period due to the very high demand for the infusion pumps propelled by pandemic COVID-19.

2. Insulin infusion pumps will witness highest growth in terms of revenue due to the increase in target population and advancement in technology.

3. The traditional infusion pumps are dominating the market and will grow at an absolute growth rate of over 64% by 2025.

4. The hospital end-user segment dominates the market; however, the home healthcare settings is expected to witness a higher growth rate of approximately 10%, with absolute growth of around 75% during the forecast period.

5. Vendors across the globe have increased their production of infusion pumps to meet the demand across the globe due to the pandemic COVID-19 situation.

6. Vendors are actively engaged in the continuous development of the advanced infusion pumps with reduced medication errors and increased safety for the patients and healthcare providers.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, technology, usage, application, end-users, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 38 other vendors

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the infusion pumps market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Demand for the Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

• Adoption of Smart Infusion Pumps

• Increase in Target Population

• Increased Usage of Diabetic Infusion Pump

The study considers the present scenario of the infusion pumps market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Global Infusion Pumps Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, technology, usage, application, end-users, and geography. In 2019, the volumetric infusion segment accounted for a share of 28%. They are used to provide safe and accurate delivery of intravenous fluid products to patients. The transfusion of a large number of body fluids and electrolytes can only be administered by volumetric infusion pumps; therefore, they are witnessing high application, especially in small and medium-sized hospitals.

The specialty segment dominated the global infusion pumps market and accounted for the largest market shares of 41%. Insulin pumps, enteral feeding, and implantable infusion pumps are considered specialty infusion pumps. The dominant share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, increase surgery volume, which demand the infusion transfer of medicine, the increase in people suffering from liver cancers, the usage of enteral pumps in neonates born with multiple complications. All these factors are contributing to higher demand in the market.

The demand for stationary pumps is increasing as they are widely applied in clinical emergency care settings in hospitals. Large volume are widely used for saline solutions, antibiotics, nutrition transfer to the patient, and small volume are used for hormones, insulin, and powerful narcotic administration in small doses to patients. The growing number of home patients receiving medical care for chronic conditions has increased, hence the usage of stationary equipment in homecare settings fuel the demand for infusion pumps.

The rise in several types of cancers across the globe is one of the primary reasons for the growth of malnutrition cases, which, in turn, are propelling the usage of enteral feeding devices and syringe pumps to administer medications to patients. The high prevalence of the diabetic population in developed and developing regions is majorly contributing to the surge of insulin pumps across the globe.

Healthcare professionals in hospitals use infusion pumps to deliver medications in the patient’s body in a controlled manner. The increase in the number of patients admitted to ICUs and the rise in chronic diseases are the major factors increasing the market share of the hospital segment. The availability of skilled healthcare professionals with high knowledge and expertise in the infusion pump technology has attracted patients to hospitals than other healthcare providers, thereby the segment growth.

By Product

• Large-volume Infusion Pumps

• Syringe

• Insulin

• Enteral Feeding Pumps

• Elastomeric

• Implantable

By Technology

• Traditional

• Specialty

By Usage

• Stationary

• Ambulatory

By Application

• Oncology

• Diabetics

• Gastroenterology

• Pediatrics & Neonatology

• Pain Management

• Others

By End-users

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Nursing Homes

• Others

Insights by Geography

North America is leading the global infusion pumps market. The US and Canada accounted for a share of 92% and 8%, respectively, in North America in 2019. In the US, a high percentage of people suffering from liver cancers have been reinforcing the demand for infusion pumps. The region is witnessing a steady growth of infusion pumps due to the growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of several lifestyle-related diseases. However, one of the important reasons for the dominance of North America in the global market is infusion pumps are covered by insurance companies. This factor is positively affecting the market growth.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

Insights by Vendors

The global infusion pumps market share is fragmented by the presence of several global, regional, and domestic vendors. B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter, BD, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Medtronic, and Smiths Medical are leading vendors. Most key vendors are focused on developing and commercializing infusion pumps catering to several requirements of end-users. They have also increased their R&D investment to develop new products and streamline and improve error-free equipment. Hence, the market is witnessing the development of highly advanced and innovative infusion pumps, especially insulin pumps.

Prominent Vendors

• BD

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Fresenius Kabi

• ICU Medical

• Smiths Medical

• Medtronic

• Baxter

Other vendors include – Abbott, ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International, Ace Medical, Angel Electronic Equipment, Avanos Medical, BTC Health, Cardinal Health, Danone Nutricia, ERENLER MEDIKAL, Flowonix Medical, Go Medical Industries, HEKA, ICU Medical, Insulet, I-Flow, JMS, Leventon S.A.U, LIFEPUM MEDITECH, Micrel Medical Devices, Moog, Mahusaca, Nestlé, NIPRO, pfm medical, Q Core Medical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Samtronic, Summit Medical Products, Teleflex, YPSOMED, Terumo, Tandem Diabetes Care, ViCentra, Vygon, tricumed Medizintechnik, Zealand Pharma, and Zyno Medical.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the global infusion pumps market size and growth forecast?

2. What are the factors impacting the market growth?

3. What are the drivers, industry trends, and challenges in the infusion pumps market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. What are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive advantage?

6. What is the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the market?

