MidnightBlue Achieves Enterprise Partner Status with Datto
Robinson Township, PA-based managed service provider achieves exclusive status with world’s leading provider of IT solutionsPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MidnightBlue announced it has achieved the exclusive Enterprise partner status with Datto, the world’s leading provider of IT solutions delivered through managed service providers (MSPs). Datto’s Enterprise status represents the top 10 percent of the company’s partners, worldwide.
MidnightBlue has exceeded high standards of performance to qualify for Enterprise status within Datto’s Global Partner Program. Enterprise status includes many exclusive programs and benefits designed to support further enablement and business growth.
Based in Robinson Township, PA., just outside Pittsburgh city limits, MidnightBlue provides outstanding technology and managed services and solutions for small to mid-sized businesses across the Southwest Pennsylvania region.
“It’s an honor to be part of an elite group of successful Datto partners. I see this as a testament to how we do business differently at MidnightBlue, with our commitment to ensuring that small and medium-sized businesses have the same access to the high-quality, consistent, and top-tier solutions as large enterprise organizations.,” said Larry Schwartz, President, CEO & Founder of MidnightBlue. “Datto has played a key role in MidnightBlue’s growth, success, our ability to reach our sales and marketing objectives, and our ability to service our customers, year after year. Our entire team is looking forward to seeing what the next year of our partnership will bring.”
“We are thrilled that MidnightBlue has reached Enterprise Partner Status,” said Rob Rae, vice president of business development, Datto. “It’s been fantastic to see MidnightBlue leveraging our training, support, and marketing resources to take their business to the next level. We look forward to more success in 2020 as we continue to roll out new partner services.”
To learn more about MidnightBlue, visit MidnightBlueTech.com. To learn more about Datto, visit datto.com.
# # #
About Midnight Blue
Founded in 2005, Midnight Blue Technology Services is a Southwest Pennsylvania-based technology services provider, offering full-service and scalable technology solutions that keep small to mid-sized business systems fully secured, backed up, and always running. Learn more at MidnightBlueTech.com.
About Datto
At Datto, our mission is to empower the world’s small and medium-sized businesses with the best in enterprise-level technology. We do it by equipping our unique community of Managed Service Provider partners with the right products, tools and knowledge to allow each and every customer to succeed. It's an approach that’s made us the world’s leading provider of MSP delivered IT solutions. Datto is headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., with offices worldwide.
Larry Schwartz
Midnight Blue Technology Services
+1 4123423800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn