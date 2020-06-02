Rauschenberger: Gas Tax Refund Application Deadline is June 30

BISMARCK, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger reminds consumers that June 30, 2020 is the last day to apply for a refund of the state fuel taxes paid on gasoline/gasohol in 2019.

“A refund of the tax paid for fuel purchased to power farm, ranch and industrial equipment used off-road is available to qualified consumers,” said Rauschenberger. “State gasoline or gasohol taxes paid on purchases made during 2019 are eligible for the refund.”

Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon, and industrial consumers may request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline/gasohol purchased. Gasohol is a mixture of gasoline and ethanol, with the most common mixture of 90 percent gasoline and 10 percent ethanol.

“State taxes collected on motor fuels are intended to go towards highway maintenance,” Rauschenberger stated. “However, the taxes paid by industrial consumers, farmers and ranchers is refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don't run on public highways.”

The Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) receives 1/2 cent per gallon based on the refunds requested by industrial consumers.

In 2019, $179,333 in refunds were issued for approximately 780,000 gallons of motor fuel sold in 2018. Refunds not claimed stay in the Highway Distribution Fund.

For more information on the motor fuel tax refund, taxpayers may go to www.nd.gov/tax/motorfuel/forms/refunds or call the Motor Fuels Taxes Section at 701.328.3126.