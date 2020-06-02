RIZE Partners with PrymeTech as Value Added Reseller
RIZE named PrymeTech as a VAR, expanding access to RIZE’s efficient, safe and sustainable 3D printing solutions for world-class manufacturing applicationsCONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIZE, Inc., a next-generation additive manufacturing company dedicated to bringing industrial 3D Printing to all users, named PrymeTech Inc. as a new Value Added Reseller. With this announcement, RIZE significantly expands access to its award-winning, next-generation 3D printing platforms and its safe and durable 3D printing materials in North America, particularly with industrial engineering and specialty manufacturing enterprises.
“PrymeTech is excited to add RIZE 3D printing sales and capabilities to our portfolio,” said PrymeTech president Rich Domaleczny. “We will utilize RIZE’s solutions internally to meet our customer needs, as well as serving as local experts in the technology. We will also be able to demonstrate the equipment by providing real world 3D printed solutions for the benefit of our customer base. Supplying our customers with world class fixturing solutions has always been our goal. RIZE 3D printers and materials are the only solution portfolio that can help ensure this continues.”
“PrymeTech is well aligned with RIZE’s mission of delivering innovative, safer and more sustainable 3D printing solutions for the most demanding precision manufacturing and industrial engineering work,” said Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE. “Together with PrymeTech, RIZE can help innovative companies move from concept to creation of a part with exceptional efficiency, ease of use and safety. We’re delighted to work with PrymeTech to expand the circle of organizations that can access the latest in 3D printing innovation.”
With continued leadership in innovative materials and processes, RIZE 3D printers and materials give organizations a competitive edge in building intelligent parts with smarter workflows, while helping them to support health and safety in indoor environments.
About PrymeTech
PrymeTech Inc is an Illinois, based metrology and machining company specializing in Standard and Custom Fixturing. Established in 2006, our staff includes experienced machinists as well as highly educated engineers. Working together as a team, we have fully integrated proven machining techniques with state of the art technology. PrymeTech manufactures its own Standard Fixturing line for CMM and vision systems, PrymeFix Fixturing. PrymeFix offers a full turn-key solution for our customer’s metrology needs. All of our applications engineers are experts in SolidWorks and in programming both CMMs and Vision Systems. This way when we design custom fixtures, we are not only thinking about the best way to hold the part, but also the strategy that will be used for picking up features for inspection. The custom fixtures that are designed are machined in house and are built up from insert templates that we keep in stock to keep machining costs down. Using our corner nest solutions, we can create a quick and repeatable positioning system that can fit any stage.
About RIZE
RIZE Inc. is a Boston, USA-based next-generation additive manufacturing company focused on helping customers drive sustainable and inclusive innovation. Prestigious organizations such as NASA, PSMI, Wichita State University, US Army and Festo have chosen RIZE solutions for supporting their additive manufacturing needs.
RIZE’s unique hybrid technology – Augmented Deposition – is the next generation of FFF (fused filament fabrication) technology combining filament based extrusion with functional ink based material jetting to address three industry challenges – safety, ease of use and security of intellectual property. RIZE™ first product, RIZE™ ONE released in 2017, has become the first 3D printer in the industry to be awarded the prestigious UL GREENGUARD 2904 certification for safety and low emissions.. RIZE’s second product, XRIZE, is the industry’s first full color and carbon composite industrial 3D Printer and commenced general availability in Q4 2019. RIZE’s 3D printing material portfolio, RIZIUM, includes engineered polymers and functional inks that deliver a range of applications in academia, life sciences and industrial. RIZIUM One is the world’s first and only 3D printing material to be certified for both USP Class VI (biocompatibility) and UL 2904 GREENGUARD (low emissions) .
RIZE has won numerous awards and accolades, including as one of an IDC Innovators in Plastic-Based 3D Printing, and a Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Best Practices for Zero-Emissions Polymer Additive Manufacturing. For more information please visit www.rize3d.com.
###
Contact:
Mike Walchli
PrymeTech Director of Sales
847-558-9213
mike@prymetech.com
Ross Burger
RIZE Vice President of Marketing
ross.burger@rize3d.com
+1 978-798-0856
MaryKae Marinac
RIZE, Inc.
+1 978-699-3085
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn