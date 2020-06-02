Diagnos Inc. medical endorsements mount for its artificial intelligence that averts serious health issues

Diagnos Retinal Imaging Tech uses AI algos to classify health issues

Applying AI for early detection tests of vascular change in the retina, targeting the diabetes market for vision loss prevention & soon cardiovascular disease.

DIAGNOS Inc. (TSX-V:ADK)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIAGNOS Inc. (TSX-V: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) (Frankfurt: 4D4) is the subject of an endorsement by W. Gifford-Jones, M.D. for how doctors can remotely screen 425 million worldwide diabetes patients using artificial intelligence. Dr. Gifford-Jones published an article on June 1, 2020 which may be viewed at https://www.avpress.com/valley_life/artificial-intelligence-to-avert-blindness/article_8c2119a6-a3b7-11ea-8667-7f73568159cd.html online. DIAGNOS developed 'Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis' (CARA), applying artificial intelligence to non-invasively test, identify, and classify patients at risk of vision loss. The article discusses the technology and how it allows large numbers of people to be seen that otherwise would not be seen. Proactively minimizing debilitating health issues immensely saves society money and improves quality of life for everyone.

DIAGNOS' CARA platform appears to be gaining mainstream acceptance in the medical community and could see a dramatic rise in adoption as add-on applications for the cardiovascular sector come to market.

DIAGNOS Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol ADK on the TSX Venture Exchange, it trades with ~61.4 million shares outstanding and a market cap of ~$11.65 million Canadian.

The following URLs have been identified for further insight on Diagnos Inc.:

Corporate website: http://www.diagnos.ca

Technology Journal review of DIAGNOS: https://technologymarketwatch.com/adk.htm

Content above is for information purposes and is not a solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned.