FW: Traffic Alert/Shrewsbury

The roadway is now reopened

Vt Route 103 is closed in the area of John C. Stewart and Sons in Shrewsbury for a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Traffic is being diverted in the immediate area.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.