Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,182 in the last 365 days.

FW: Traffic Alert/Shrewsbury

The roadway is now reopened

 

From: Kelsey, Jenna <Jenna.Kelsey@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, June 1, 2020 4:01 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert/Shrewsbury

 

Vt Route 103 is closed in the area of John C. Stewart and Sons in Shrewsbury for a motor vehicle accident.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate. Traffic is being diverted in the immediate area.   

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

FW: Traffic Alert/Shrewsbury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.