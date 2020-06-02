Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADVISORY: Chief Justice Beasley to Hold Press Conference

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will hold a press conference on Tuesday, June 2, to speak about the intersection of the justice system and the protests occurring in cities and communities across North Carolina.

WHEN Tuesday, June 2, 11:00 a.m. To enact social distancing measures and limit the spread of COVID-19, only credentialed media are invited to attend this event in-person. Face masks are required. Pool camera will be provided by WRAL. Media should be setup by 10:50 a.m. and interviews will be provided after the event. The public is invited to watch the event via livestream on WRAL and the Judicial Branch Facebook page

WHERE Supreme Court Courtroom, Supreme Court of North Carolina, 2 E. Morgan Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

