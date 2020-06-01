Detour Routes to be Placed on the Route 3024 Mount Hope Intersection Improvements Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, will begin work on the Route 3024 (Frankstown Road/Rager’s Hill Road) intersection improvement project beginning on Monday, June 8 in Adams and Richland townships, Cambria County.

On Monday, the contractor will close the 5-way intersection of Route 3024 (Frankstown Road/Rager’s Hill Road), Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road), Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road), and T-320 (Mount Hope Road) in Adams and Richland Townships, Cambria County. No motorists will be permitted through the intersection. Detour routes will vary and appropriate signs will be posted based on the route being used. Motorists are advised to use caution and to pay close attention to posted signs. Delays should be expected.

Overall work on this project consists of intersection improvements at the five-leg intersection of Route 3024 (Frankstown Road/Rager’s Hill Road) and Route 3026 (Clapboard Run Road), Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road) and T-320 (Mount Hope Road). Work includes roadway reconstruction, mill and overlay, guiderail and drainage upgrades, storm water management ponds, retaining wall construction and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

A second detour will then be placed in late-August. More details will be available before implementation.

All work on this $2.4 million project is expected to be completed by November 2020. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

