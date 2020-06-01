Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,191 in the last 365 days.

DLI issues over $48M in UI payments for the week of May 25 through May 29

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 49,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $48M were issued over the week of May 25 through May 29, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We have seen a drop in the number of UI claims being filed,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “As the phased reopening of Montana’s economy continues, we expect to see more Montanans returning to work. For those still affected by COVID-19, unemployment assistance continues to offer support for workers, their families, and their communities.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of May 25 through May 29:

Date 

payments 

distributed

Regular UI 

Payments

Reg. UI & 

PEUC FPUC

Benefits

PUA 

Payments

PUA-FPUC

Payments

PEUC

Benefits

Total 

Payments - $

Total # of

Payments

25-May

$               -  

 $                -  

 $            -  

 $             -  

 $         -  

 $               -  

             -  

26-May

$9,316,911

$22,564,200

$258,026

$766,200

$377,131

$33,282,468

35,702

27-May

$862,244

$2,007,600

$1,543,191

$5,202,600

$57,086

$9,672,721

10,164

28-May

$570,591

$1,260,000

$285,947

$858,600

$26,165

$3,001,303

2,080

29-May

$487,261

$1,059,600

$177,289

$541,800

$30,284

$2,296,234

1,509

Total

$11,237,007

$26,891,400

$2,264,453

$7,369,200

$490,666

$48,252,726

49,455

Payments were not issued on Monday, May 25, due to the Memorial Day holiday. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

You just read:

DLI issues over $48M in UI payments for the week of May 25 through May 29

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.