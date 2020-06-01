DLI issues over $48M in UI payments for the week of May 25 through May 29

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 49,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling over $48M were issued over the week of May 25 through May 29, providing benefits to Montanans impacted by COVID-19.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits.

“We have seen a drop in the number of UI claims being filed,” Acting Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said. “As the phased reopening of Montana’s economy continues, we expect to see more Montanans returning to work. For those still affected by COVID-19, unemployment assistance continues to offer support for workers, their families, and their communities.”

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of May 25 through May 29:

Date payments distributed Regular UI Payments Reg. UI & PEUC FPUC Benefits PUA Payments PUA-FPUC Payments PEUC Benefits Total Payments - $ Total # of Payments 25-May $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - - 26-May $9,316,911 $22,564,200 $258,026 $766,200 $377,131 $33,282,468 35,702 27-May $862,244 $2,007,600 $1,543,191 $5,202,600 $57,086 $9,672,721 10,164 28-May $570,591 $1,260,000 $285,947 $858,600 $26,165 $3,001,303 2,080 29-May $487,261 $1,059,600 $177,289 $541,800 $30,284 $2,296,234 1,509 Total $11,237,007 $26,891,400 $2,264,453 $7,369,200 $490,666 $48,252,726 49,455

Payments were not issued on Monday, May 25, due to the Memorial Day holiday. The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility, or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.