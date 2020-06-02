GDET (OTC: $GDET) Engages Leading Online Marketing Firm to Drive Traffic and Sales at ecommerce site - The Greenery
GDET is pleased to report that the Company has engaged EDM Media LLC to aggressively drive web traffic to the Company’s CBD e-commerce portal TheGreeneryCo.com
GD Entertainment and Technology (Other OTC:GDET)FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #CBD #Stock Breaking News - GDET (OTC: $GDET) Engages Leading Online Marketing Firm to Drive Traffic and Sales at The Greenery Online CBD Store; @GDEntertainmen4
(Investorideas.com newswire) – Breaking cannabis/CBD stock news - GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products marketplace, is pleased to report that the Company has engaged EDM Media LLC (“EDM”), a leader in digital marketing and branding strategies, to aggressively drive web traffic to the Company’s CBD e-commerce portal (TheGreeneryCo.com). Increased traffic through the online store is one of the core goals in the Company’s recently launched multi-pronged marketing and brand development strategy.
The team at EDM has helped hundreds of clients reach their digital marketing and branding goals over the past two decades.
“We have both pricing and product quality advantages to work with, and we are selling to a rapidly growing marketplace, but the x-factor is really about cultivating a strong river of potential customers aware of those advantages,” remarked Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “We feel we are in great hands with EDM.”
Driving traffic to the The Greenery store represents an initial step in a wider marketing and brand development strategy now underway at GDET. The Company has recently divested complex operations involved in cryptocurrency mining, Bitcoin ATM, and CBD physical store sales segments, freeing up resources that will be focused exclusively on maximizing the growth potential of its online CBD sales segment.
About GDET
GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now solely focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com.
