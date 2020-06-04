Iconic Dietician and Social Media Star Ilana Muhlstein Hits Amazon’s #1 Best-seller List
TikTok and Instagram's top dietician, Ilana Muhlstein, achieves best-seller status from the Wall Street Journal for her latest book.
I found Ilana so compelling as a person who battled her own weight-loss issues to lose 100lbs, keep it off, and create a community that loves and supports each other.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilana Muhlstein, Southern California based registered dietician, wife, mom, and social media star, with almost 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, has dropped her bestselling book, "You Can Drop It!: How I Dropped 100 Pounds Enjoying Carbs, Cocktails & Chocolate--and You Can, Too!". Muhlstein, who has lost over 100lbs throughout her own health and wellness journey, shares incredible stories, tips, and recipes. Ilana Muhlstein's background as a nutritionist, working with over 240,000 clients, makes her one of the most successful experts in her field.
Part of Muhlstein's success has been her expertise in finding a balance between the realities of people's everyday lives, their eating habits, and the ability to lose weight effectively and consistently without fad diets and quick gimmicks. As one of the most sought after weight-loss experts in the world, Muhlstein is a highly successful speaker, author, and member of the American Heart Association's executive leadership team. Muhlstein has also been featured in the LA Times, The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, Shape magazine, and Women's Health magazine. Muhlstein's great success continues with her book being named a bestseller by the Wall Street Journal.
Additionally, Muhlstein is the founder of the world-famous 2B Mindset program that has helped hundreds of thousands of clients have success in weight-loss without giving up their favorite foods. Muhlstein has created an all-inclusive community of like-minded people striving for their own personal greatness. Muhlstein's agent, Evan Morgenstein, states: "I found Ilana so compelling as a person who battled her own weight-loss issues to lose 100lbs, keep it off, and create a community that loves and supports each other. This extraordinary connection to her clients is exactly why she is the most successful RD on social media (93% female following on Instagram and 75% on TikTok with over 11 million views over the last 28 days). Brands are lining up to tap into her expertise and audience".
Muhlstein admits she never dreamed she was going to become an Amazon #1 bestseller, have hundreds of thousands of clients, and a massive following on social media, "I never got into this for riches or fame. I have struggled like everyone else with losing weight, maintaining a positive body image, and learning how to live every day being a positive force for my husband and children. Everything else is just a blessing."
