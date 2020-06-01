Dr. Noel Collis speaks out on George Floyd and civil unrest in America
It’s time career politicians learn that there is a right and wrong. This mindless violence and mayhem that is happening to our country are wrong.
Career politicians like former Senator Michelle Fischbach and Collin Peterson appear to be more interested in sitting on the fence than standing for what is right.”HUTCHINSON, MN, USA, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hutchinson, MN, Tuesday, June 1, 2020 – Dr. Noel Collis said “It’s time that our political leaders take a stand for the rights of innocent people, like the African American families in Minneapolis whose businesses and life savings were destroyed by the looters and rioters. Political leaders need the courage to stand up and enforce the existing laws and protect the innocent.”
— Dr. Noel Collis
“Career politicians like former Senator Michelle Fischbach and Collin Peterson appear to be more interested in sitting on the fence than standing for what is right. The fact that one injustice has occurred does not justify rioting, looting, anarchy, and terror which is being brought upon the innocent people in Minneapolis and throughout America.”
As Dr. Martin Luther King famously said, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
“It’s time these career politicians be sent a message that Americans are tired of politics as usual. We need to address the real problems of our country and find real solutions to the injustices in our society.”
Dr. Noel Collis is a candidate for congress in the 7th Congressional District and has been a practicing physician in Minnesota since 1989 and a resident of Albany, MN.
