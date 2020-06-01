Jackson Office Limited Re-open

Jackson Game & Fish office to re-open in a limited capacity June 1.

Jackson - As COVID-19 public health restrictions are relaxed, the Wyoming Game & Fish Department is announcing its plan to re-open their Jackson office to the public on a limited basis. Beginning at 8:00am Monday, June 1, the Jackson Game & Fish office will re-open the front doors to the public in a limited capacity. In order to maintain the safety of both the public and Game & Fish personnel, there will only be one member of the public allowed in the office at a time. The office entry area will serve as a staging area for the next customer and signage for social distancing outside the office will direct other members of the public where to wait in line. Also, due to limited staffing, the office will be closed from 12:30 to 1:30pm for lunch. The public is reminded that nearly all permits and licenses, including watercraft registration and AIS decals, can easily be purchased online on the Game & Fish website at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/ . For additional information feel free to contact the Wyoming Game & Fish office front desk at 307-733-2321.

- WGFD -