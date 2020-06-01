June 6 is Free Fishing Day

Get hooked on a new hobby this summer

Cheyenne - It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the stateLear. But, the first Saturday in June the fishing gets a little better — because it’s free.

On June 6, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year, the Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded -- without a fishing license.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out.

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for some how-to videos.”

Game and Fish encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors and while traveling to and from their fishing location.

