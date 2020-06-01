Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,175 in the last 365 days.

June 6 is Free Fishing Day

Get hooked on a new hobby this summer

6/1/2020 8:40:19 PM

Cheyenne -  It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the stateLear. But, the first Saturday in June the fishing gets a little better — because it’s free. 

On June 6, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year, the Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded --  without a fishing license. 

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out. 

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for some how-to videos.”

Game and Fish encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors and while traveling to and from their fishing location.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

June 6 is Free Fishing Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.