Berks County: Update on US 222 Road Project

​County: Berks Municipality: Maiden Creek Twp. Road name: US 222 and PA 73 Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Nighttime Restriction: In order to facilitate water line relocation work, the traffic signal at the intersection of US 222/PA 73 will be disabled and the intersection will be controled by flagging. Please use caution. This work is related to the ongoing US 222 Intersection Improvement Project. Start date: 6/2/20 Est completion date: 6/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: