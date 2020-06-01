Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
​County:  Berks Municipality:  Maiden Creek Twp. Road name:  US 222 and PA 73 Between:  - and - Type of work:  Construction Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction:  Nighttime Restriction:  In order to facilitate water line relocation work, the traffic signal at the intersection of US 222/PA 73 will be disabled and the intersection will be controled by flagging. Please use caution. This work is related to the ongoing US 222 Intersection Improvement Project. Start date:  6/2/20 Est completion date:  6/4/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day):  08:00 PM To 06:00 AM Will rain cause delays?  No Change/Update: 

Berks County: Update on US 222 Road Project

