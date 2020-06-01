Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum Reopening

Jun 1, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will begin reopening to the public on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.

Beginning June 2, the museum will be open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. No more than twenty-five (25) visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.

Since mid-March, the WVMM has been closed to the public, following orders issued by the Governor and state health authorities. During the closure, museum staff has continued to work behind the scenes on collections, education, and outreach projects. Planning for reopening began in early May. Ensuring the safety of visitors, volunteers, and staff has been a priority from the start.

WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.

For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at (307) 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.