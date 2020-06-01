Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Testing Opportunities for Minorities and Other Vulnerable Populations Announced - Free testing available June 5 and 6 in Harrison, McDowell and Ohio counties

​As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced locations for testing on June 5 and 6, 2020.

The testing will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Harrison, McDowell and Ohio counties with support from local health departments and community partners at the following locations on June 5 and 6, unless otherwise indicated below:

Harrison County: Monticello Playground, 518 Monticello Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26201

Ohio County: Laughlin Chapel, 129 ½ 18th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003

McDowell County (two locations): 

June 5 – Tug River Health Clinic, 5883 Black Diamond Highway, Gary, WV 24836

June 6 – City Hall, 32509 Coal Heritage Road, Keystone, WV 24852

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Under the direction of Gov. Justice, the testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WVNG and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing. This optional testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. 

