Lane closures for Portage Lake Lift Bridge inspection set for June 10

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

June 1, 2020 -- Annual inspections of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge on Wednesday, June 10, will require single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to no later than 6 p.m.

The northbound lane closure will be in place in the morning, while the southbound lane closure will be in place in the afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is conducting routine detailed inspections of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge, evaluating structural components. These periodic inspections help ensure continued safe operation of the bridge and identify priorities for future maintenance and repair work.

