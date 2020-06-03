Hansen Analytics Releases CriticalH2O Cloud Services to Streamline Potable Water Leak Reporting
Hansen Analytics' CriticalH2O communicates multi-supplier leak detection data from the field to the office in minutes, not day or weeks, to locate & quantify leaks to dramatically reduce leak scheduling, repair, and contractor quality assurance testing.
Acoustic listening devices attempt to triangulate leak locations on metallic pipes, but problematic in testing for leaks in plastic pipes that have become more common.
New Platform Consolidates Multi-Supplier Field Surveys in Minutes, Not Days or Weeks, Dramatically Reducing Time to Prioritize, Schedule, & Complete Repairs
"CriticalH2O substantially reduces the time to pinpoint and quantify leaks – from days or weeks to minutes – including estimated flow rates, to help select, schedule and conduct quality assurance testing, and limit customer service interruptions," stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & Founder, Hansen Analytics LLC.
The announcement coincides with this week's 2020 BlueTech Forum where one of Hansen Analytics' data partners, Electro Scan Inc., is featured as part of the conference's Innovation Showcase.
"Despite the installation of sophisticated real-time sensors or meters, sometimes at every hydrant in a community, the accurate location of leaks and estimating quantities can take days or weeks," stated Hansen.
Leakage control activities must often be scheduled late at night when traffic noises and residential water use is minimal, and less likely to interfere or provide false-positive instrument readings.
Listening sticks, first used over 100 years ago to find leaks, are still used by many utilities to walk potential leak locations before using acoustic data correlators to triangulate locations, which at times are impossible to use effectively on now commonly used plastic pipes.
And, even with the best of care, too much time is spent trying to identify what become "low quality" leaks that result in misguided pipe excavations.
Sometimes utilities only find a confirmed leak in one out of several digging attempts, with subsequent costly repairs only marginally able to improve customer service interruptions.
Since detecting and locating leaks can often take 2-5 times as long as the actual leak repair, shortening the 'leak life' is a major improvement offered by this new technology.
Hansen is a leading authority on the topics of water leak detection, pipe condition assessment, rehabilitation, cloud-based technologies, and creating digital twins, i.e., creating duplicate electronic representations of field infrastructure and their condition.
In addition to being former Chair, Subcommittee F36.20 on Inspection and Renewal of Water and Wastewater Infrastructure, American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), Hansen founded a leading enterprise asset management company in 1983, specializing on sewer and water infrastructure, selling the privately-held Hansen Information Technologies to Infor Global in 2007.
Today, Hansen is a member of the Water Main Condition Assessment Committee, American Water Works Association (AWWA), recently publishing its first edition AWWA M77 guidelines for condition assessment, and works as an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investor advising a California venture capital firm and a board member at several new technology start-ups.
In addition to standard pipe material, diameter, location, pressure, and pipe length information on each pipe, the CriticalH20 platform is able to store acoustic, closed-circuit television (CCTV) videos, helium tracer, pressure transient, and new low voltage conductivity inspection survey data, among others, from single survey applications or from vendors supplying multi-sensor survey data.
Hansen is working with several partners, including Innovyze®, to deliver comprehensive decision support, rehabilitation selection, and CAPEX planning, using leakage data just minutes after collected in the field using CriticalH2O's powerful data storage capabilities.
Hansen's CriticalH20 cloud application is licensed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) representing a companion cloud application to its well-known CriticalSewers® solution for gravity pipe inspection survey data.
Currently, hosting databases from over 700 customers worldwide at an off-site secured facility, real-time accessibility of data allows water tightness testing of new pipes to be communicated to utility managers and their engineers in the office while repair crews are still in the field, confirming pipe leak elimination, even in plastic pipes.
Many newly rehabilitated pipes, often using Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) materials, cannot be inspected using traditional acoustic listening devices or TV cameras and are unable to be pressure tested due to numerous customer connections.
As a result, working with next generation technology providers, Hansen cloud applications have been able to accumulate over 7 years of CIPP leak performance data, organized by lining supplier, contractor, curing method, and host pipe material, locating unseen & unheard leaks in permeable liners to within 1cm and helping determine remaining useful life.
"Not all leak technologies deliver good data," stated Hansen. "Some must be used in combination with others to confirm areas of concern, while others claim to measure things like 'remaining wall thickness' that can't be replicated using sophisticated multi-physics benchmarking tools."
But, new and more precise technologies are on the horizon, just being introduced to an industry where a recent study found that only a few technologies are able to quantify leaks in gallons per minute or liters per second – signaling an urgent need to allow utilities to fix the worst pipes first, thereby achieving greater returns from limited capital investments.
ABOUT HANSEN ANALYTICS, LLC
Founded in 2006, Hansen is dedicated to aggregating municipal and investor-owned utility data to streamline decision support. Founding Hansen Software in 1983 (later called Hansen Information Technologies), principals of Hansen Analytics are pioneers in municipal & utility asset data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and utility management helping thousands of cities and utilities create digital twin environments to help decipher and interpret operational, financial, and capital efficiencies.
