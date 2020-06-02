Hemp and CBD Leader Ecofibre Earns BRC Certification with TraceGains Software

About

TraceGains is a supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development cloud platform that helps food, beverage, and CPG companies deliver on brand promise. TraceGains Network is where R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments collaborate with suppliers globally to bring safe products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify suppliers, precisely source items and ingredients, build recipes, negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation. On average, companies find that 75 percent of their suppliers are already in TraceGains Network, allowing them to immediately connect and collaborate. Managing risk is easy with automatic alerts for key ingredients and formulas, and daily system updates on new and emerging supply chain threats and regulatory issues.