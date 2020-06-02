Hemp and CBD Leader Ecofibre Earns BRC Certification with TraceGains Software
TraceGains has announced that Ecofibre’s Ananda Food division has earned the BRC Global Standard for Food Issue 8 at its new facility, in Newcastle, Australia.
— TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki
This makes Ananda Food the only 100% Australian-grown hemp company to achieve BCRGS certification, once again raising the bar for the hemp industry. The accreditation is one of the world’s leading food safety certification standards, used by more than 25,000 certificated suppliers in more than 130 countries.
Kieren Brown, Ananda Food Managing Director, led the effort and attributed the company’s certification success to the implementation of TraceGains solutions. The software allows Ecofibre to store and scrutinize quality control and safety data in a single system, for real-time plant floor operations insight to drive continuous improvement.
“TraceGains Quality Management solution was a key tool for our team during the BRCGS audit and validated the importance of streamlining and digitizing our quality management processes and record keeping. We went into the audit cold, with no gap audit and against version 8 and achieved an A grade. The BRCGS auditor was extremely impressed with the TraceGains system and how we used it, and for us, it made searching documents easy. Searching for historical records was effortless and the traceability test was easy.” Brown said.
With TraceGains the Ananda Division has been able to automate and streamline its audit process with real-time reporting that highlights key findings and corrective actions. The TraceGains system supports the company’s vision to provide the highest quality, safest hemp food possible to customers around the globe.
“Not only is Ecofibre a TraceGains customer, but we’ve become partners, with a joint mission to help companies working with hemp avoid risk and easily adhere to current and future legislation,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Both companies will be working to drive industry standards so that all hemp and CBD providers are able to play by the rules.”
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development platform that helps food, supplement, and CPG companies deliver on brand promise. TraceGains Network is where R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments collaborate with suppliers globally to bring safe products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify suppliers, precisely source items and ingredients, build recipes, negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation.
About EcoFibre
Australia-based Ecofibre is the global leader in hemp, controlling the entire process from seed to shelf, with a focus on high-quality food ingredients, safe and therapeutic extracts and innovative functional hemp technologies. With distinct businesses underpinned with over 20 years of growing and breeding experience. The company owns one of the largest and most diverse collections of genetics with over 300 land acres of cannabis from more than 25 countries. This unique asset, combined with deep growing experience, gives Ecofibre the ability to work across many latitudes to ensure stability and control of its value chain.
