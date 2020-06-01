WYDOT restricts GVW on Snake River Bridge

JACKSON, Wyo. - After a recent safety inspection, the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22 near the intersection of WYO 390 will see new load limitations for trucks. The bridge is showing additional signs of deterioration and WYDOT has implemented a weight limit to help protect the bridge until it can be replaced. The new weight limit went into effect immediately.

For single unit trucks with 2-3 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 20 tons, or 40,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 4-5 axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 25 tons, or 50,000 lbs.

For single unit trucks with 6 or more axles, the gross vehicle weight (GVW) is restricted to 31 tons, or 62,000 lbs.

Semi-trailer and truck/trailer combinations will be limited to 36 tons, or 72,000 lbs. Drivers should note that WYO 22 Teton Pass is restricted to vehicles weighing less than 60,000 gross vehicle weight (GVW).

Bridges are inspected every two years, to make sure they are in working condition and to note any potential repairs. The data collected in the inspection is used in WYDOT’s bridge management system to help prioritize work across the state.

The Snake River Bridge is currently in the planning phases of construction and is set for replacement starting in spring of 2023. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in winter conditions, and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on highway load restrictions, visit WYDOT's website. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app.