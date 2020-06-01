Tennessee National Guard Prepared to Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In response to the current situation in Nashville, Governor Bill Lee has activated the Tennessee National Guard to support state and local law enforcement. More than 300 well-trained Tennessee Guardsmen are currently ready to assist and protect our fellow citizens. We are prepared to work tirelessly to save lives and limit the destruction of property for as long as needed. The safety of Tennesseans is our top priority and we are uniquely prepared to assist in responding to these types of emergencies.

PDF of Full Press Release Here