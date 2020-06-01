Representative Gervin-Hawkins' statement on the death of Mr. George Floyd

by: Rep. Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara

06/01/2020

In the wake of George Floyd's death San Antonio had a peaceful protest that became dangerous. Mr. Floyd's death was senseless and those who caused it should be prosecuted. My deepest condolences to his family. Our police officers should be our protectors and the majority are for the exception of some bad actors. Today, I was on a call with local, state and federal leaders. I vow to work with Mayor Nirenberg, City Manager Walsh, County, State and Federal leaders to take action to prevent further senseless loss of life to racism and hatred. I will continue to work with Chief McManus, the San Antonio Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). I appreciate Mayor Nirenberg and City Manager Walsh for working to keep our citizens safe. I ask you to please stay home and be safe. Take care of your loved ones and be good to one another.

