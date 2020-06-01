Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,153 in the last 365 days.

Representative Gervin-Hawkins' statement on the death of Mr. George Floyd

member image

Representative Gervin-Hawkins' statement on the death of Mr. George Floyd  print page

by: Rep. Gervin-Hawkins, Barbara
06/01/2020

In the wake of George Floyd's death San Antonio had a peaceful protest that became dangerous. Mr. Floyd's death was senseless and those who caused it should be prosecuted. My deepest condolences to his family. Our police officers should be our protectors and the majority are for the exception of some bad actors. Today, I was on a call with local, state and federal leaders. I vow to work with Mayor Nirenberg, City Manager Walsh, County, State and Federal leaders to take action to prevent further senseless loss of life to racism and hatred. I will continue to work with Chief McManus, the San Antonio Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). I appreciate Mayor Nirenberg and City Manager Walsh for working to keep our citizens safe. I ask you to please stay home and be safe. Take care of your loved ones and be good to one another.

Contact: JD Pedraza

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.212

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0708

(512) 463-7071 Fax

3503 N.E. Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78218

(210) 822-2534

You just read:

Representative Gervin-Hawkins' statement on the death of Mr. George Floyd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.