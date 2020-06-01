Woodland Road Betterment Project to Start Friday in Clearfield

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a betterment project on Route 1004 (Woodland Road) is scheduled to begin Friday, June 5. The project will consist of waterline replacement, drainage improvements, sidewalk installation and full-depth reconstruction of the roadway between the intersection of Route 322 in Lawrence Township and the intersection of Market Street in Clearfield Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Work will begin with the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield. A long-term closure of that lane will be implemented Friday and remain in effect 24-hours a day until work on that lane is complete. The open lane will move in a counterflow/opposite direction toward downtown Clearfield.

Work on the eastbound lane will begin upon completion of the westbound lane. A long-term closure of that lane will be implemented and remain in effect 24-hours a day until the project’s completion. Traffic will resume normal use of the westbound lane heading toward downtown Clearfield during this phase of the project. PennDOT will issue an update prior to this change in the traffic pattern.

Traffic heading toward the Clearfield Mall will NOT be permitted to travel through the work zone for the duration of the project. Motorists are urged to explore alternate routes prior to the start of the project.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $2.9 million project, which is expected to be complete by mid-November. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

