Announcing: THINE ANCIENT DAYS: A WFU HISTORY, 1818-1956
A new book by Jenny R. Puckett!WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THINE ANCIENT DAYS is a new coffee table book about the development of Wake Forest University, from its earliest days as a manual labor institute through its evolution as a noted college. The narration begins with the courtship of Samuel Wait and Sarah Merriam in 1818, and concludes in 1956 with the unpacking of the moving vans which brought Wake Forest College from its original campus in Wake County to the bustling Piedmont city of Winston-Salem, N.C. A glossy 12 X 12 hardcover book, its 304 pages present thought-provoking stories about notable people and events. The volume is colorfully illustrated throughout with many photos, artifacts, letters, and other historical treasures from the collections of the Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University, the Wake Forest Historical Museum in Wake Forest, N.C., and the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, N.C.
FROM THE AUTHOR'S NOTE: The story of Wake Forest has unfolded for almost two centuries. From its rude beginnings, and then all along the way, countless individuals invested their lives, resources, intellect, and reputations in a dream they held in common. Their efforts secured the future for an education that they believed would be for humanity. Stretching through 186 years, the history of Wake Forest tells the tale of an unbreakable community, and of Humanity... with all of its triumphs and failings, its light and its shadow. It is a story of hard work, faith, some bad luck, some good luck, and an abiding belief that humanity can ultimately fnd its best self. Because it is “intensely human,” Wake Forest has never been perfect, nor has it ever claimed to be. Instead, it has been a faithful refection of the times in which it has lived and strived. The true claim of Wake Forest is that it has been and remains a learning community of people who believe in commitment, collaboration, and achievement. “When we know better, we do better.” That is the Wake Forest way. It is a great and continuing story.
$150 (incl. shipping)
304 pages | 12" x 12"
ISBN 978-1-61846-098-1 (hardcover)
First Edition | Copyright © 2020
