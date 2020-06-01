Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
After 7 years, Indiana returns seized Land Rover in landmark Supreme Court case

When Indiana law enforcement seized Tyson Timbs’ Land Rover seven years ago, he had no idea his car would become a vehicle that would jump-start part of the Bill of Rights.

Now seven years later, after winning at both the U.S. Supreme Court and Indiana Supreme Court, Tyson finally recovered his car on Tuesday.

“For years, this case has been important not just for me, but for thousands of people who are caught up in forfeiture lawsuits,” Tyson said. “I didn’t believe that the vehicle would be mine again until I got home and saw it in my driveway.”

Read more at: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicksibilla/2020/05/31/after-7-years-indiana-returns-seized-land-rover-in-landmark-supreme-court-case/#332f5f9a52de

