Injured Massachusetts Woman Rescued from Bridle Path

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland (603)744-5470 June 1, 2020

Franconia, NH – On Saturday, May 30, just after 8:00 p.m., a report was received thru 911 that there was an injured woman descending the Bridle Path in Franconia, NH. Over the course of the day the hiker had fallen several times due to slippery trail conditions and was now reporting that she could no longer continue her return because of multiple injuries. A team of Conservation Officers and volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue responded to the trailhead.

Passing hikers had assisted the injured woman by piggybacking her down the trail until they came upon the rescue team approximately one mile from the trailhead. Her injuries were assessed, and it was determined that with assistance she could continue down the trail. At 10:00 p.m. the rescue party reached the trailhead. The injured woman, identified as 24-year-old Hannah Walsh of Quincy, Massachusetts, was transported by her companion hikers to a hospital for further assessment of her injuries.

The search and rescue community would like to remind hikers that there is still ice and snow that can be encountered on many hiking trails in New Hampshire and that all hikers should prepare accordingly for changeable conditions. Microspikes are still a necessity as the trails that become packed down over the winter are last to thaw causing icy conditions. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

