Mintec and Ignite Procurement Announce Strategic Partnership

Technology & data partnership to provide customers with greater ability to analyse procurement spend & create actionable insight to make data-driven decisions

BOURNE END, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec and Ignite Procurement are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining the award-winning Mintec price data with Ignite Procurement's leading digital solution for spend management.

With technology combined with data playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business decision making, companies recognise that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to drive innovation and ensure they remain competitive. The Mintec-Ignite Procurement partnership brings together a wealth of data, innovative tools and in-depth knowledge of technology and procurement strategy. Both companies have extensive experience and have achieved success supporting their clients to achieve successful digital transformations.

This technology and data partnership will provide customers with greater ability to analyse their procurement spend and create actionable insight in order to support them in making more data-driven and smarter decisions, says Sigbjørn Nome, CEO of Ignite Procurement.

Mintec - a global provider of price data

With over 30 years' experience, Mintec is the leading global provider of price data for food ingredients and materials used in consumer packaged goods. Through its cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. This price data and procurement tools empower customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with greater confidence. It ensures procurement teams are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximise company profits.

The ability to use our data with Ignite’s platform will deliver more granular insight to the industry and will provide our customers with greater ability to control their spend and to manage the potential risk of supply chain disruption, states Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec.

Ignite Procurement's spend management solution

Since the company was founded in 2016, Ignite Procurement has leveraged the founders' shared experience of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to develop digital solutions for strategic procurement.

Ignite Procurement is enabling companies to facilitate fact-based, smart and sustainable procurement decisions by contributing to increased transparency and more efficient supplier markets. The solution ensures that serious suppliers are prioritized while treating its customers’ data with respect.

The SaaS-based solution helps customers to transform their data into insight, make smarter decisions and implement strategic measures – quickly and effectively.

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices